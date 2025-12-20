Millwall travel to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday lunchtime.

The Lions are seeking a response to last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Hull but must do so without Femi Azeez after his straight red card.

Though Alex Neil's side already know they will be in the top six at Christmas, they'll be wary of not letting any of the chasing pack catch them.

It's five games without a win for Blackburn after their damaging defeat away at Portsmouth last weekend.

Rovers have a game in hand over some of the teams below them but are now just three points above the dotted line, which means a defeat could see them in the relegation zone at Christmas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Millwall on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Millwall?

Blackburn v Millwall will take place on Saturday 20th December 2025.

Blackburn v Millwall kick-off time

Blackburn v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12:25pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Blackburn v Millwall on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

