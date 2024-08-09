A number of new additions have been made to Warne's squad in a bid to boost their survival chances, with Dutch midfielder Kenzo Goudmijn, former Nottingham Forest man Ben Osborn and Swansea loanee Jerry Yates among the fresh races.

Despite boasting last season's Championship top scorer, Sammie Szmodics, in their ranks, Blackburn avoided the drop by just three points - and will, no doubt, be hoping for a better campaign.

Szmodics has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League new boys Ipswich Town and missed a number of pre-season matches as a result, which means new signings Makhtar Gueye, Yuki Ohashi and Andreas Weimann are likely to be tasked with filling the potential void.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Blackburn v Derby on TV and online.

When is Blackburn v Derby?

Blackburn v Derby will take place on Friday 9th August 2024.

Blackburn v Derby kick-off time

Blackburn v Derby will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Blackburn v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Blackburn v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Blackburn v Derby on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Blackburn v Derby odds

