What time is Blackburn v Birmingham?

Blackburn v Birmingham will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Blackburn v Birmingham on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Blackburn are enjoying a terrific run of form as they seek to gatecrash the play-off party, while Birmingham continue to flounder.

Prediction: Blackburn 2-0 Birmingham