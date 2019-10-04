Pep Clotet’s side have lost their last three including their recent 1-0 defeat to Wigan, during which Birmingham failed to record a shot on target.

Middlesbrough’s woes are even deeper following a 4-1 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

A midweek point against Preston won’t be enough to appease the fans with Jonathan Woodgate’s men languishing in 19th place before Wednesday’s round of games.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v Middlesbrough game on TV and online.

What time is the Birmingham v Middlesbrough game?

Birmingham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 7:45pm on Friday 4th October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham v Middlesbrough

Some of our articles contain contextual affiliate links. You can support us by clicking on these as we may earn commission if you make a purchase. There is no extra cost to you and we never allow this to bias our content.

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football or online via the SkyGo app from 7:00pm.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also by a NOW TV season ticket that will allow you to watch every Premier League, Football League and Carabao Cup match this season for just £199.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Both teams’ desperation for a win far outweighs their confidence.

Birmingham had a decent start to the campaign but they’ve struggled to kill games off without Che Adams and Jota in their ranks.

Boro are in dire straits at the moment, and their failure to shut up shop at the back and toothlessness up front could bite them again.

Advertisement

Prediction: Birmingham 2-1 Middlesbrough