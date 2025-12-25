Birmingham are aiming for a return to winning ways as they face Derby in the first Championship match on Boxing Day.

The Blues have lost three of their last four matches, meaning they sit 14th in the table going into the Christmas fixture rush.

Alarm bells may be starting to ring following a 3-0 defeat to Sheffield United at the weekend, though Birmingham played 72 minutes down to 10 men following Tommy Doyle's red card.

Derby were unable to break the deadlock in a low-quality 1-1 draw with Portsmouth at Pride Park last time out.

The Rams are still missing top scorer Carlton Morris up front but could launch themselves as high as seventh with a victory here in a typically congested mid-table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham v Derby on TV and online.

When is Birmingham v Derby?

Birmingham v Derby will take place on Friday 26th December 2025.

Birmingham v Derby kick-off time

Birmingham v Derby will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham v Derby on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham v Derby online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Birmingham v Derby on radio

You can tune in for live commentary via talkSPORT.

