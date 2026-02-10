West Bromwich Albion make the short trip to St Andrew's to face West Midlands rivals Birmingham City in the Championship on Tuesday.

The pair were originally due to meet on the weekend but the game was pulled forward due to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Baggies are teetering just a point above the relegation zone after failing to win any of Eric Ramsay's first five games at the helm.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are one of the Championship's form teams as they hunt a play-off place in their first season back in the second tier.

Blues are on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and beat Leicester 2-1 on the weekend to move to within two points of the top six.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City v West Brom on TV and online.

When is Birmingham City v West Brom?

Birmingham City v West Brom will take place on Tuesday 10th February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Birmingham City v West Brom kick-off time

Birmingham City v West Brom will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham City v West Brom on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham City v West Brom online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Birmingham City v West Brom on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Birmingham City v West Brom odds

bet365 odds: Birmingham City (4/5) Draw (12/5) West Brom (7/2)*

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.