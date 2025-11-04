Championship promotion hopefuls Birmingham City and Millwall face off at St Andrew's on Tuesday evening.

Blues' 4-0 win over Portsmouth on Saturday has moved them up to 11th – just four points back from the play-offs – after an underwhelming start to the season.

Chris Davies's side will have a chance to prove their mettle ahead of the international break as they take on fourth-place Millwall and second-place Middlesbrough in quick succession.

The Lions will be hunting an instant response after their four-game winning run came to an end in a 2-2 draw away at Oxford United on Saturday.

Still, their recent hot form has them four points behind leaders Coventry City and just a point off the automatic spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Birmingham City v Millwall on TV and online.

When is Birmingham City v Millwall?

Birmingham City v Millwall will take place on Tuesday 5th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Birmingham City v Millwall kick-off time

Birmingham City v Millwall will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Birmingham City v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 7:35pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Birmingham City v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Birmingham City v Millwall on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

