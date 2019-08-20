Two weeks on from that cup exit, Birmingham are still finding their feet but there is hope among fans that a playoff push is possible this season.

As for Barnsley, they are also out of the EFL Cup and lost their derby game against Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 earlier this month.

The remit for the Tykes is to stay in the Championship this season and three points here would boost those aspirations.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Birmingham v Barnsley game on TV and online.

What time is the Birmingham v Barnsley game?

Birmingham v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm on Tuesday 20th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Birmingham v Barnsley

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

It's been a tough few weeks for Barnsley. Despite beating Fulham on the opening day of the season, the loss to rivals Sheffield Wednesday dented those start-of-season dreams.

This is the sort of game they need to scrap out a point at if they are to survive in the Championship.

Then again, it's also a vital game for Birmingham as manager Pep Clotet sets his sights on promotion.

The Blues come into this match off the back of a trip to Nottingham Forest but should still have enough to take a narrow win.

Prediction: Birmingham 2-1 Barnsley