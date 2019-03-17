Ernesto Valverde’s men are in a rich vein of form too having scored three or more goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho produced excellent displays against Lyon despite Lionel Messi stealing the show once again.

The Argentine superstar recorded two goals and two assists in the 5-1 midweek Champions League rout.

This weekend’s opposition Betis stunned Barcelona earlier in the season with a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Nou Camp.

Valverde and his squad will be hoping for a less dramatic evening when they face off in Seville.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Betis v Barcelona game on TV and online.

What time is the Betis v Barcelona game?

Betis v Barcelona will kick off at 7:45pm on Sunday 17th March 2019.

How to watch and live stream Betis v Barcelona

The match will be shown live on ITV4 from 7:30pm.

The game can also be streamed online via the ITV Hub on a host of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Alternatively, it will also be available on Eleven Sports.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A monthly pass costs £5.99 per month and will include live coverage of many other games throughout the season.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Barcelona are in great form and will be keen to pick up one more victory before the squad scatters across the globe over the international break.

Betis have failed to record back-to-back La Liga victories since December, and that looks unlikely to change here.

Prediction: Betis 1-3 Barcelona

