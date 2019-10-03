Wolves have struggled to find their feet in the 2019/20 Premier League season so far, but a 2-0 win over struggling Watford should provide them with a boost.

The Midlands side will look to Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota for inspiration with neither striker in full-flow as the season enters October.

Besiktas were toppled in a shock defeat to Slovan Bratislava in their opening Europa League match despite racking up 72 per cent possession in the game.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Adem Ljajic, Abou Diaby, Mohamed Elneny and Loris Karius were among the starters for Besiktas in that game, and will give Wolves fans an idea of what to expect from their opponents.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Besiktas v Wolves game on TV and online.

What time is the Besiktas v Wolves game?

Besiktas v Wolves will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream Besiktas v Wolves

The game will be shown live on BT Sport ESPN from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Wolves are still in second gear with their attacking forces yet to really get going.

On top of Jota and Jimenez, new signing Patrick Cutrone is yet to have a real impact and their combined lack of goals is a real concern.

However, for all Wolves’ lack of sharpness, they are rarely bowled over and will put up a decent fight on the road.

Prediction: Besiktas 1-1 Wolves