They will instead use international breaks to experiment and prepare for the groundbreaking tournament on home soil.

Boss Phil Neville will hope to lift his team’s spirits following a third successive semi-final defeat in a major tournament.

The Lionesses captured the hearts of the nation in the 2019 World Cup and will be determined to go one step further when the Euros come to British soil.

Belgium didn’t qualify for the World Cup, meaning their most recent games were both friendlies.

They were hammered 6-0 by the USWNT before steamrolling to a 6-1 victory over Thailand.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Belgium v England game on TV and online.

What time is the Belgium v England game?

Belgium v England will kick off at 6:30pm on Thursday 29th August 2019.

How to watch and live stream Belgium v England

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC2 from 6:15pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

England remain a work in progress, but the signs for the future are bright.

Top talents are gaining more experience and exposure to the limelight, and Neville is impressing in his role at the top.

Belgium are ranked 19th in the world and while they won’t simply roll over, the Lionesses are a cut above.

Prediction: Belgium 0-2 England