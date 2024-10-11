What channel is Belarus v Northern Ireland Nations League match on? TV details, live stream and kick-off time

Belarus and Bulgaria sit top, level on four points, after September’s opening round of fixtures, while Michael O’Neill’s side are a point back in third courtesy of the victory in their opener against bottom-place Luxembourg.

It’s tight at the top of Nations League Group C3 ahead of Northern Ireland’s trip to face Belarus in Hungary on Saturday.

Northern Ireland followed that win up with a defeat against Bulgaria, but there remains plenty of optimism about what this young group can achieve, and Liverpool’s Conor Bradley has revealed they’ve still got their sights set on topping the group.

A victory against Belarus would be a huge step in the right direction. The visitors’ hopes will be boosted by their hosts’ UEFA ban, which means the game is set to be played in Hungary and without fans in attendance – wiping out any home advantage.

With a game against Bulgaria at Windsor Park to come on Tuesday, the October international break looks set to be a decisive period in Nations League Group C3, and a win on Saturday would be the perfect way to start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Belarus v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Belarus v Northern Ireland?

Belarus v Northern Ireland will take place on Saturday 12th October 2024.

Belarus v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Belarus v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Belarus v Northern Ireland on?

Unfortunately, Belarus v Northern Ireland has not been selected for live TV broadcast in the UK.

How to live stream Belarus v Northern Ireland online

Fans can watch Belarus v Northern Ireland live on the Viaplay International YouTube channel for free.

Viaplay have confirmed that a host of other Nations League games this weekend, including Northern Ireland’s game against Bulgaria on Tuesday, will also be broadcast.

Listen to Belarus v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster.

BBC Radio Ulster is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages – local restrictions will apply. You can also listen to BBC Radio Ulster online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

