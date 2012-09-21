There's hilarity on a pre-season trip to the States as, in an effort to arm them against the stress of the forthcoming campaign, the players are given a yoga lesson. Standing with the sole of his foot pressed into his inner thigh isn't Jamie Carragher's forte, although he's a bit more at home standing still with one arm in the air.

On a training ground at Harvard, Rodgers gives his charges some tips on match-day tactics, emphasising the importance of not passing the ball to the opposition. If you do have to let them touch it, at least try to win a throw-in.

Much of the programme is taken up with nice but uneventful footage of the manager and players relaxing in their homes. Here, goalkeeper Pepe Reina has a look at some photographs.

More like this

Finally, there's the trailer for the series as a whole:

Advertisement

Being Liverpool starts tonight on Channel 5 at 9pm