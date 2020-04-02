"Get ready for some of the greatest sporting moments to unite the nation all over again, inc. #London2012, #Euro96, classic #Wimbledon and the best of World Championship snooker from @BBCSport," a tweet from the BBC Press Office's Twitter account revealed.

For football fans, Match of the Day will also be returning, as the football pundits select their favourite Premier League matches and moments from the archives.

Fans will also get the chance to relive the greatest ever moments from Wimbledon in July, following the British tournament's recent cancellation.

Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, said: "In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months.

"From glorious moments at the Olympics including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy."

