Former England captains Shearer and Ferdinand, and France’s World Cup winner Henry, also join the presenting team while Logan will bring the latest news and information from inside the England camp.

Stephen Watson will follow Northern Ireland and Jason Mohammad will report from the Wales camp alongside regular Euro 2016 updates from Eilidh Barbour throughout the tournament.

A preview show on BBC will kick off a week-long build up ahead of the June 10th start, while Radio 5 Live confirms 24 days of coverage across the event.

The BBC will air a total of 26 live matches on TV and streamed online, including highlights on BBC1, BBC2 and the Red Button.

If you’re keeping track online then look out for a daily morning briefing via a Euro 2016 catch-up video, which will be available to stream through BBC Sport and to download via BBC iPlayer.

Plus, there will be four additional programmes to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Euro 96 – a new look at the most famous stories of past Euros, and England’s World Cup-winning team of 1966. Gareth Bale’s career and his journey with Wales will also be marked.

“As excitement builds towards one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2016, we are delighted to bring audiences closer to the heart of the action than ever before with unparalleled coverage across TV, radio and enhanced personalised options across our digital services, available 24/7,” said Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport.

“Euro 2016 on the BBC will bring together a stellar cast of presenters, pundits and commentators who will guide audiences through every moment of the action, including the journey of all three home nations and the Republic of Ireland in France. This summer’s Championship will bring the nation together to witness unmissable sporting moments, captivating audiences of all ages on football’s biggest stage.”

Euro 2016 begins on the 10th of June