Joshua Kimmich’s lovely dink over Roman Burki sealed the win and continued Bayern’s impressive defensive record with five clean sheets in six games.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf game on TV and online.

What time is Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf?

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30th May 2020.

Watch Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf on TV

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 4:45pm.

Live stream Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Bayern Munich v Dusseldorf prediction

Bayern look irresistible right now, and that isn’t going to change. With goalscorer across the pitch and a robust defence, Flick’s side are well on their way to racking up another trophy.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Dusseldorf