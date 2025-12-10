Newcastle United face Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena on Wednesday evening as Eddie Howe's side look to tighten their grip on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

11 points was enough to qualify from the League Phase last term and the Mags have nine from their first five games, courtesy of wins over Union St.Gilloise, Benfica, and Athletic Bilbao.

Newcastle lost away at Marseille last time out and have Sunday's Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland to consider, which leaves Howe facing a dilemma concerning selection.

Bayer Leverkusen are not a team the Mags can afford to underestimate. They were good value for their 2-0 win over Man City at the Etihad last month and are fourth in the Bundesliga.

The hosts will be eyeing the Champions League knockout stages themselves and are a point behind Newcastle in the League Phase table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United on TV and online.

When is Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United?

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United will take place on Wednesday 10th December 2025.

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United kick-off time

Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 7pm.

How to live stream Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United online

Listen to Bayer Leverkusen v Newcastle United on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

