A lack of goals has been Barrow's Achilles heel in the opening months of the campaign and last Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Accrington Stanley made it three consecutive games in all competitions that Stephen Clemence's side have failed to find the back of the net.

The difference between the two teams is further emphasised by the fact Notts County are third-highest scorers in the division, although the Magpies have also been solid at the back and ground out a 1-0 success at home to AFC Wimbledon last Saturday.

Stuart Maynard's side have been strong travellers in 2024/25 as they are unbeaten in six away games, but this looks like their toughest assignment on the road to date as Barrow have the second-best home record in League Two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barrow v Notts County on TV and online.

When is Barrow v Notts County?

Barrow v Notts County will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Barrow v Notts County kick-off time

Barrow v Notts County will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Barrow v Notts County on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 6:45pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barrow v Notts County online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Barrow v Notts County on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Cumbria and BBC Radio Nottingham.

BBC Radio Cumbria is available on DAB radio, FM 95.2 MHz, 95.6 MHz, 96.1 MHz, 104.1 MHz and 104.1 MHz, AM 756 kHz and 837 hHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

BBC Radio Nottingham is available on DAB radio, FM 95.1 MHz, 95.5 MHz and 103.8 MHz, or you can tune into the station via Freeview.

