What time is Barnsley v West Brom?

Barnsley v West Brom will kick off at 3:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How to watch Barnsley v West Brom on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football Red Button from kick-off time.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Sports app.

Unfortunately, events on the Sky Sports Red Button are not available on NOW TV.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Barnsley are piecing together a surprising unbeaten streak going into this one against league-leaders West Brom but the Baggies' class should outweigh the Tykes' form.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 West Brom