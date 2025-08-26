The visitors are yet to really click into gear under Matt Hamshaw – with their only victory since the opening day of the season coming on penalties against Salford City in the last round of the Carabao Cup.

Hamshaw's halftime changes helped his side earn a point against Wigan Athletic on Saturday but he is yet to win the full support of the Rotherham faithful.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Rotherham on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Rotherham?

Barnsley v Rotherham will take place on Tuesday 26th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Barnsley v Rotherham kick-off time

Barnsley v Rotherham will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Rotherham on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnsley v Rotherham online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Can you listen to Barnsley v Rotherham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

