Barnsley welcome League One strugglers Northampton Town to Oakwell on Tuesday evening.

The pair were originally scheduled to meet in South Yorkshire in November before the game was postponed due to international call-ups.

The Tykes head into the game on the back of a timely victory over Stevenage to rise to 15th and will be hoping to move further clear of the bottom three with a midweek win.

Northampton have lost four on the bounce to drop to 23rd in the League One table.

The good news for the Cobblers is that they're still just two points from safety and are not short of relegation rivals to catch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Northampton Town on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Northampton Town?

Barnsley v Northampton Town will take place on Tuesday 3rd February 2026.

Barnsley v Northampton Town kick-off time

Barnsley v Northampton Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Northampton Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnsley v Northampton Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Barnsley v Northampton Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

