Barnsley beat Blackpool 2-1 on Saturday afternoon to move themselves up to eighth place and level on points with Huddersfield in the sixth play-off spot. A win on Tuesday could see them jump up to third depending on results elsewhere.

The home side are looking to return to the Championship for the first time since the 2021-22 season, while Charlton are hoping to get back to the second flight after their relegation in 2020 which saw them finish 22nd out of 24.

Charlton, who pulled off an impressive win against table-toppers Birmingham City earlier this month, played out a 1-1 draw with Stockport on Saturday at The Valley. They're 12th in the table but a statement win on the road could see Nathan Jones's side move into the play-off spots.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnsley v Charlton on TV and online.

When is Barnsley v Charlton?

Barnsley v Charlton will take place on Tuesday 22nd October 2024.

Barnsley v Charlton kick-off time

Barnsley v Charlton will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Barnsley v Charlton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnsley v Charlton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

