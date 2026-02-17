League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon Town head to Barnet on Tuesday evening, aiming to snap their hosts' unbeaten streak.

The Bees are up to 11th in the fourth tier, just three points back from the play-offs, after going six games without a loss and winning three games in that run.

Swindon are part of the tight battle at the top of the League Two table. Ian Holloway's side are third but know a slip-up at The Hive would likely allow Notts County or MK Dons to sneak above them into the automatic promotion places.

Holloway will want to see a response out of his players after they were beaten by relegation-threatened Shrewsbury Town last time out.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barnet v Swindon Town on TV and online.

When is Barnet v Swindon Town?

Barnet v Swindon Town will take place on Tuesday 17 February 2026.

Barnet v Swindon Town kick-off time

Barnet v Swindon Town will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Barnet v Swindon Town on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Barnet v Swindon Town online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Barnet v Swindon Town on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

Advertisement Barnet v Swindon Town odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Barnet (8/11) Draw (11/4) Swindon Town (7/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

