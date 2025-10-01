PSG hammered Atalanta 4-0 in their Champions League opener but will be without several key players, including Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, for the trip to Spain.

Though Barcelona have injury issues of their own, teenage star Lamine Yamal is fit – in a major boost to their hopes of putting right their recent record against the French club.

Yamal came off the bench to help Barca beat Real Sociedad on the weekend and move top of LaLiga while it was Marcus Rashford that starred in their win away at Newcastle a fortnight ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v PSG on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v PSG?

Barcelona v PSG will take place on Wednesday 1st October 2025.

Barcelona v PSG kick-off time

Barcelona v PSG will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v PSG on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 4 from 7:45pm.

How to live stream Barcelona v PSG online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Can you listen to Barcelona v PSG on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

