Bompastor is chasing the quadruple in a remarkable first season with the Blues. Her side have won the League Cup already, are leading the Women's Super League, have reached the FA Cup final, and now turn their attention back to the Champions League.

Chelsea's path to the final in Lisbon is blocked by defending champions Barcelona, who have broken their hearts in Europe before.

The Spanish club beat the Blues in the 2020/21 final to win their first European title and have added two more since.

They're on course to win Liga F, but as Manchester City showed back in October, they can be got at.

Sunday's game pits two of the best teams in the world against each other as Chelsea look to take an advantage back to Stamford Bridge.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Barcelona v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Barcelona v Chelsea?

Barcelona v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 20th April 2025.

Barcelona v Chelsea kick-off time

Barcelona v Chelsea will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Barcelona v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 4:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Barcelona v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Fans can also watch the game for free via the DAZN YouTube channel and online.

Listen to Barcelona v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

