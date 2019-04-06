A victory for Barcelona would set them on course for a fifth domestic title in seven years.

However, a shock win for Atletico could be enough to set up a frantic finish as the 2018/19 season draws to a close.

Lionel Messi is in terrific form, even by his breathtaking standards, with nine goals and three assists in his last five games.

Atletico have shared the goals out in recent weeks with their last six strikes recorded by different players.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid game on TV and online.

What time is the Barcelona v Atletico Madrid game?

Barcelona v Atletico Madrid will kick off at 7:45pm (UK time) on Saturday 6th April 2019.

How to watch and live stream Barcelona v Atletico Madrid

You can watch the game live on Eleven Sports in the UK.

Customers can live stream the game via the website or through the on a range of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets.

A monthly pass costs £5.99 per month and will include live coverage of games throughout the season.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says...

Barcelona have been in savage form lately but their midweek thriller with Villarreal will give Atletico hope of being able to breach the backline.

Ernesto Valverde’s men were 4-2 down against the relegation-threatened Yellow Submarine before their opponents had a man sent off and the league leaders scored twice to steal a point.

Diego Simeone’s dogged brand of football is crafted to halt Barcelona and has successfully accomplished that twice already this season.

Prediction: Barcelona 1-1 Atletico Madrid

