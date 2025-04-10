Rodri earned the 2024 crown after winning the Euros with Spain and helping Manchester City to a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

With the business end of the 2024/25 campaign now upon us, the race for this year's award is hotting up.

There is plenty of football still to be played, as the Ballon d'Or is handed out in Paris on Monday 27th October, but who are the current frontrunners?

RadioTimes.com assesses the Ballon d'Or favourites in 2025.

Who will win Ballon d'Or 2025?

Raphinha - Barcelona and Brazil

Raphinha. Getty Images

Barcelona are back to their brilliant best, and Raphinha has been a key part of the puzzle.

The Brazilian winger has been near unplayable this term – going past defenders for fun in both La Liga and Europe to keep Hansi Flick's side in pursuit of the treble.

The 28-year-old has Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season goal contributions record in the Champions League in his sights as he looks to finish 2024/25 with a flourish.

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool and Egypt

Mohamed Salah. Getty Images

Mohamed Salah is enjoying the best season of his Liverpool career – and that is saying something.

Now 32, Salah has aged like a fine wine and fired the Reds to within touching distance of the Premier League title in Arne Slot's first season at the helm.

Though a last-16 exit from the Champions League could dampen his chances, the Egyptian King is gunning to break the top-flight's goal contributions record, and would be a worthy winner.

Lamine Yamal - Barcelona and Spain

Lamine Yamal. Getty Images

Still just 17, Lamine Yamal has already risen to become one of the best players in world football.

A key factor in Barcelona reestablishing themselves as one of the top sides in Europe, Yamal could add three more trophies to a cabinet that already includes Euro 2024 and a La Liga title.

The Lionel Messi comparisons say it all, but the teenage winger is forging his own path. It feels like a matter of when and not if he follows in Messi's footsteps by winning the Ballon d'Or.

Kylian Mbappé - Real Madrid and France

Kylian Mbappé. Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé made his long-expected move from PSG to Real Madrid last summer and has had no problem finding the net in the Spanish capital.

Some players shrink in the Bernabeu pressure cooker, but the French forward has continued to terrorise defences and has already surpassed the 30-goal mark this term.

The 26-year-old is driving Los Blancos' trophy hunt in the final months of the season, and could add more international silverware with France at the Nations League finals in the summer.

Ousmane Dembélé - PSG and France

Ousmane Dembélé. Getty Images

Mbappé's exit has brought out the best in Ousmane Dembélé, who has always had the talent but is finally emerging as one of the world's most dangerous players.

Luis Enrique's decision to move him from the flanks to a central role has worked wonders, and the Frenchman has become lethal in front of goal – outscoring everyone in Europe's top 10 leagues in 2025.

Dembélé is central to PSG's hopes of ending their long wait for a Champions League trophy, and will be one of the first names on Didier Deschamps's team sheet at the Nations League finals as well.

