Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mohamed Salah are among the top contenders for the men's prize. Manchester City midfielder Rodri triumphed last year, leading to Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr's refusal to attend the ceremony in an apparent protest.

The Ballon d'Or Feminin winner is likely to hail from Spain despite England's Euro 2025 heroics. The women's award has been won by a Spanish player in the last three editions of the award, with Aitana Bonmatí scooping last year's title after back-to-back wins from Alexia Putellas.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony.

When is the Ballon d'Or 2025?

The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will take place on Monday 22nd September 2025.

It will begin at approximately 8pm UK time.

How to watch the Ballon d'Or 2025 on TV and live stream

The Ballon d'Or ceremony will be shown live on L'Équipe's YouTube channel for free with coverage of the whole ceremony.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or 2025?

The men's Ballon d'Or winner is expected to be Ousmane Dembele as a result of his superb displays on the road to PSG winning the Champions League.

Dembele scored 21 goals and recorded six assists in just 29 Ligue 1 appearances last term, as well as adding eight goals and six assists to his name in the Champions League.

The Ballon d'Or Feminin award appears to be a much closer race. Mariona Caldentey, Alexia Putellas, and Aitana Bonmati are the three favourites despite losing the Euro 2025 final to England. The Lionesses' best shot at the Ballon d'Or is likely to be Alessia Russo.

