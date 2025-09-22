Ballon d'Or Feminin award favourites include reigning champion Aitana Bonmatí and several of her Spanish teammates, despite the Lionesses' victory at Euro 2025.

There's a host of other awards up for grabs, including best goalkeeper, young player, coaching and club awards.

RadioTimes.com brings you the list of Ballon d'Or nominees and favourites in 2025.

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees

Best men's player

Jude Bellingham (England, Real Madrid)

Ousmane Dembélé (France, PSG)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG/Manchester City)

Désiré Doué (France, PSG)

Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands, Inter)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea, Borussia Dortmund)

Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden, Sporting CP/Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco, PSG)

Harry Kane (England, Bayern)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia, Napoli/PSG)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina, Liverpool)

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina, Inter)

Kylian Mbappé (France, Real Madrid)

Scott McTominay (Scotland, Napoli)

Nuno Mendes (Portugal, PSG)

João Neves (Portugal, PSG)

Michael Olise (France, Bayern)

Cole Palmer (England, Chelsea)

Pedri (Spain, Barcelona)

Raphinha (Brazil, Barcelona)

Declan Rice (England, Arsenal)

Fabián Ruiz (Spain, PSG)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Vitinha (Portugal, PSG)

Florian Wirtz (Germany, Leverkusen/Liverpool)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Ballon d'Or Feminin 2025 nominees

Best women's player

Sandy Baltimore (France, Chelsea)

Barbra Banda (Zambia, Orlando Pride)

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain, Barcelona)

Lucy Bronze (England, Chelsea)

Klara Bühl (Germany, Bayern)

Mariona Caldentey (Spain, Arsenal)

Sofia Cantore (Italy, Juventus/Washington Spirit)

Steph Catley (Australia, Arsenal)

Temwa Chawinga (Malawi, Kansas City)

Melchie Dumornay (Haiti, OL Lyonnes)

Emily Fox (United States, Arsenal)

Cristiana Girelli (Italy, Juventus)

Esther González (Spain, Gotham FC)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Patri Guijarro (Spain, Barcelona)

Amanda Gutierres (Brazil, Palmeiras)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Bayern)

Lindsey Heaps (United States, OL Lyonnes)

Chloe Kelly (England, Manchester City/Arsenal)

Frida Leonhardsen Maanum (Norway, Arsenal)

Marta (Brazil, Orlando Pride)

Clara Mateo (France, Paris FC)

Ewa Pajor (Poland, Barcelona)

Clàudia Pina (Spain, Barcelona)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Alessia Russo (England, Arsenal)

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Sweden, Chelsea)

Caroline Weir (Scotland, Real Madrid)

Leah Williamson (England, Arsenal)

Men's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Best men's goalkeeper

Alisson Becker (Brazil, Liverpool)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al Hilal)

Lucas Chevalier (France, Lille/PSG)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy, PSG/Manchester City)

Emiliano Martínez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia, Atlético de Madrid)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matz Sels (Belgium, Nottingham Forest)

Yann Sommer (Switzerland, Inter)

Women's Yashin Trophy 2025 nominees

Best women's goalkeeper

Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany, Gotham FC)

Cata Coll (Spain, Barcelona)

Hannah Hampton (England, Chelsea)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria, Paris FC/Brighton)

Daphne van Domselaar (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Men's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Best men's young player

Ayyoub Bouaddi (France, Lille)

Pau Cubarsí (Spain, Barcelona)

Désiré Doué (France, PSG)

Estêvão (Brazil, Palmeiras/Chelsea)

Dean Huijsen (Spain, Bournemouth/Real Madrid)

Myles Lewis-Skelly (England, Arsenal)

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal, Porto)

João Neves (Portugal, PSG)

Lamine Yamal (Spain, Barcelona)

Kenan Yıldız (Türkiye, Juventus)

Women's Kopa Trophy 2025 nominees

Best women's young player

Michelle Agyemang (England, Brighton)

Linda Caicedo (Colombia, Real Madrid)

Wieke Kaptein (Netherlands, Chelsea)

Vicky López (Spain, Barcelona)

Claudia Martínez Ovando (Paraguay, Club Olimpia)

Men's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Best men's coach

Antonio Conte (Napoli)

Luis Enrique (PSG)

Hansi Flick (Barcelona)

Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Women's Johan Cruyff Trophy 2025 nominees

Best women's coach

Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

Arthur Elias (Brazil national team)

Justine Madugu (Nigeria national team)

Renée Slegers (Arsenal)

Sarina Wiegman (England national team)

Men's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Best men's club

Barcelona (Spain)

Botafogo (Brazil)

Chelsea (England)

Liverpool (England)

PSG (France)

Women's Club of the Year Trophy 2025 nominees

Best women's club

Arsenal (England)

Barcelona (Spain)

Chelsea (England)

OL Lyonnes (France)

Orlando Pride (United States)

