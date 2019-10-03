United dominated possession and limited Astana to just three shots – none on target – during the game, but lacked a cutting-edge of their own and will be determined to find the net with greater ruthlessness.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men haven’t scored more than one goal in a game since their opening day 4-0 hammering of Crystal Palace.

AZ Alkmaar are going along nicely in the Eredivisie with four wins in a row.

They have only conceded three goals in their opening eight fixtures and will be an awkward prospect for Solskjaer to negotiate.

What time is the AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd game?

AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd will kick off at 5:55pm on Thursday 3rd October 2019.

How to watch and live stream AZ Alkmaar v Man Utd

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The game will be played on the plastic surface at the Kyocera Stadium following a roof collapse at AZ’s usual home.

The pitch is a source of contention in the Netherlands but United will have to adjust quickly to the surface.

AZ have been assured, settled and clinical in the league this season so far, and may have enough to grind out a victory over a blunt United side struggling for goals.

Prediction: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Man Utd