Boss Ian McCall won’t be reaching for the panic button just yet, and is likely to stick with his trusted team, but results must improve if they are to open up a gap at the top of the table.

Dundee fans may have expected more from their side this season despite relegation from the Premiership last season.

They sit fifth in the table with inconsistency and a preventing them from rising any higher.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Ayr v Dundee game on TV and online.

What time is Ayr v Dundee?

Ayr v Dundee will kick off at 7:05pm on Friday 25th October 2019.

How to watch Ayr v Dundee on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Scotland from 7:00pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Neither side is entering this one in great shape, despite Ayr’s top form easy in the campaign.

They’ll be glad to be hosting this one, and McCall will demand a winning performance to rebuild their form in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Prediction: Ayr 2-1 Dundee