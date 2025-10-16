Manchester United are in the Spanish capital to face Atletico Madrid on Thursday night as they look to make it two wins in two in the Women's Champions League.

The Red Devils made a winning start to their first-ever European campaign by beating Vålerenga 1-0 at Leigh Sports Village last week.

Marc Skinner's side came from behind to remain unbeaten this season with a 4-1 win away at Everton in the Women's Super League last weekend and will now look to sign off for the October international break with another victory.

Atletico Madrid are back in the League Phase of the Women's Champions League after four seasons away – having battled through qualifying after finishing third in Liga F last season.

The hosts are third after a fairly strong start to the season but were thumped 6-0 by Spanish league leaders Barcelona on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Atletico Madrid v Man Utd?

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd will take place on Thursday 16th October 2025.

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd kick-off time

Atletico Madrid v Man Utd will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Disney+.

The Standard with Ads plan usually costs £5.99 a month. The Standard plan costs £9.99 a month and the Premium plan costs £14.99 a month.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Man Utd online

Disney+ customers can live stream the game via the Disney+ app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the app, while you can also go via devices such as the Google Chromecast.

Is Atletico Madrid v Man Utd on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

