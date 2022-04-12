City take a slender 1-0 lead to Madrid following Kevin De Bruyne's sole strike in the first clash of the sides last week.

Manchester City will step into a bear pit in the Champions League quarter-finals this week as they travel to face Atletico Madrid in the Spanish capital.

Pep Guardiola will be determined for his men to finally land City's first European trophy in their history but knows they'll need to be on high alert during this inevitably gritty encounter.

Diego Simeone has cultivated a crop of players who would launch themselves through brick walls to follow him. He's not afraid to encourage the 'dark arts' among his squad and will use every streetwise move in the playbook in a bid to overturn the deficit here.

Atletico sit fourth in La Liga so they still have work to do on the domestic front, but success against City will be their utmost priority.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico Madrid v Man City on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Atletico Madrid v Man City?

Atletico Madrid v Man City will take place on Wednesday 13th April 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Atletico Madrid v Man City will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Real Madrid v Chelsea on Tuesday.

What TV channel is Atletico Madrid v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Atletico Madrid v Man City online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Atletico Madrid v Man City team news

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, Paul, Koke, Kondogbia, Carrasco; Griezmann, Felix

Man City predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Atletico Madrid v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Atletico Madrid (4/1) Draw (5/2) Man City (3/4)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to the value of the qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid v Man City

Atletico aren't the immovable object they once were, but that doesn't make them any less dangerous.

Simeone's men will dig deep, seek to frustrate their technically lavish opponents and strike when necessary. The atmosphere generated in the Wanda Metropolitano will absolutely play into their hands despite 5,000 seats being left empty as a punishment for the behaviour of members of their away support at the Etihad.

However, City should find a way through given the tools at their disposal. In De Bruyne, they boast arguably the world's best footballer. He saw them through the first leg and has all the ability to drag his men through to the semi-finals.

Our prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Man City (11/2 at Bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.