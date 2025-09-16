With the Spanish coach under pressure to end the Gunners' five-year silverware drought, he will want to see his team make a fast start in a bid to lock down one of the top eight spots and a direct route to the last 16.

Their hosts are back in the Champions League after a run to the semi-finals of the Europa League, where they were beaten by Man Utd, last season.

Athletic Bilbao are fourth in LaLiga, after three wins from their first four games, and have players that can hurt the visitors – chiefly the Williams brothers and striker Oihan Sancet.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal?

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 16th September 2025.

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal kick-off time

Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

How to live stream Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal online

Listen to Athletic Bilbao v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

