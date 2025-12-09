Chelsea head to Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday evening as they look to snap a three-match winless streak.

The Blues have not won a game since their eye-catching victory over Barcelona at the end of November but will relish the return to European competition.

10 points from their last four Champions League fixtures have helped Enzo Maresca's side climb to seventh in the League Phase table and a win at Stadio di Bergamo would move them one step closer to a last-16 place.

The visitors will not have it easy against Atalanta, who have endured an underwhelming start to the Serie A season but impressed in Europe.

Since their opening round defeat away at PSG, the Italian outfit have won three times and drawn once, which leaves them level on points with Chelsea in the League Phase table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Atalanta v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Atalanta v Chelsea?

Atalanta v Chelsea will take place on Tuesday 9th December 2025.

Atalanta v Chelsea kick-off time

Atalanta v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Atalanta v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Atalanta v Chelsea online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Atalanta v Chelsea on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

