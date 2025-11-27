Aston Villa are back at Villa Park on Thursday evening for the visit of Young Boys in the Europa League.

Unai Emery's side returned from the international break with a 2-1 win at Leeds, their third victory in a row and ninth in 11 games, and their slow start to the season feels a long way off now.

Aston Villa are sixth in the Europa League table and will hope to take another step towards a top-eight finish, which would mean direct qualification to the last 16, against the visitors.

Young Boys are chasing a place in the knockout stages themselves, having won two of their four League Phase games.

The reappointment of manager Gerardo Seoane at the end of October looks to be paying dividends as they scored nine goals in back-to-back wins either side of the international break to climb to second in the Swiss Super League.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Young Boys on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Young Boys?

Aston Villa v Young Boys will take place on Thursday 27th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Young Boys kick-off time

Aston Villa v Young Boys will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Young Boys on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Young Boys online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Listen to Aston Villa v Young Boys on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

