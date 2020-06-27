Yet victory is paramount here on Saturday and Villa will be out to shut down their free-flowing rivals.

On the other hand, Wolves are pushing for an unlikely Champions League spot and have won both of their games since the coronavirus hiatus ended.

Victory here will take them three points above Manchester United in fourth and firmly in control of their own destiny.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Wolves game on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Wolves on TV?

Aston Villa v Wolves will take place on Saturday 27th June 2020.

Upcoming games will be staggered across multiple kick off times so you can tune in to watch every match live.

What time is kick-off?

Aston Villa v Wolves will kick off at 12:30pm – the match will precede the Championship’s 3pm televised clash between Leeds and Fulham.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Wolves on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 12pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15.00 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Aston Villa v Wolves team news

Aston Villa: Danny Drinkwater and Frederic Guilbert didn’t feature in the 1-1 draw with Newcastle in midweek but both could return to the Villa side here.

John McGinn is yet to finish a game for Villa this summer but could start once again, even if he doesn't see through 90 minutes.

Wolves: Nuno Espirito Santo had a full-strength side to choose from against Bournemouth in midweek and hasn’t picked up any fresh concerns, so player fatigue is the only headache coming into this clash.

Pedro Neto may get a start ahead of Diogo Jota after replacing the Portuguese in each of the last two outings. Leander Dendoncker could come back into the XI after starting on the bench last time out.

Aston Villa v Wolves prediction

Villa need a win here to keep their heads above water but face a Wolves side in full flow right now.

Wolves have the carrot of a Champions League spot within their grasp and the clichéd ‘home advantage’ in a derby such as this will count for little without a crowd to spur Villa on.

The hosts will certainly hope to tighten up this game and make it hard for Wolves’ attacking players to flourish. Whether they can stop the likes of Raul Jimenez over 90 minutes remains to be seen.

Our prediction: Aston Villa 1-2 Wolves

