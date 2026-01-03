A bumper weekend of Premier League action starts at Villa Park, where Aston Villa host Nottingham Forest on Saturday lunchtime.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from their 4-1 defeat away at leaders Arsenal on Tuesday, which dented their hopes of a title challenge.

The loss at the Emirates brought an end to Aston Villa's 11-game winning streak and Unai Emery will be determined to ensure his team put things right at the earliest opportunity.

Nottingham Forest head across the Midlands, aiming to snap a three-game losing streak, which has them teetering just above the relegation zone.

The Reds are four points clear of the bottom three as things stand and will be looking nervously over their shoulders if they can't add to that soon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest?

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest will take place on Saturday 3rd January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest will kick off at 12:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 11:30am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £20 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (3/4) Draw (29/10) Nottingham Forest (7/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.