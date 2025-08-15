Both will be keen to lay a marker in this weekend's opener as they aim high again in the new campaign.

Aston Villa may have had a quiet window in terms of new arrivals but keeping hold of their key players represents a major boost.

It has been a frustrating summer for the visitors, who have seen their transfer targets snapped up by other clubs, while they will be without star striker Alexander Isak as he pushes for a move away.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Newcastle on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Newcastle?

Aston Villa v Newcastle will take place on Saturday 16th August 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Newcastle kick-off time

Aston Villa v Newcastle will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Newcastle on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Newcastle online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Newcastle on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

