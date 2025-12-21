In-form Aston Villa host Manchester United in the sole Premier League game on offer on Sunday.

Unai Emery's side are finishing 2025 at a remarkable pace and go in search of a 10th consecutive victory against the Red Devils.

Aston Villa have forced their way into the title race as a result but will have their credentials tested before the end of the year – with Chelsea and Arsenal to come next week.

Man Utd's rollercoaster of a season continued on Monday in a lung-busting 4-4 draw with Bournemouth.

Ruben Amorim's side are still within striking distance of the top four but have lost a trio of key players – Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui to AFCON.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man Utd?

Aston Villa v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 21st December 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Man Utd kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £23 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

