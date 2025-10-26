Aston Villa welcome in-form Manchester City to Villa Park as part of Sunday's Premier League schedule.

Villa's recent revival hit a stumbling block on Thursday as their five-game winless run gave way to a defeat away at Go Ahead Eagles in the Europa League.

Unai Emery will want to see his side bounce back but that won't be easy against the visitors.

Man City's season has been gathering pace – with three wins on the bounce and seven in their last nine – on the back of Erling Haaland's hot form.

The Norwegian striker added a 15th goal of the season in their midweek win against Villarreal and will hope to add to that tally at Villa Park.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Sunday 26th October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Man City kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

