It's now one win and eight losses in Man City's last 11 games in all competitions – a run that has seen them slide nine points back in the Premier League title race, plummet down the Champions League table, and exit the Carabao Cup. They have looked like a shadow of their former selves for months and need to pull themselves out of that funk to stand a chance of turning the tide on Saturday.

Villa Park has not been a happy hunting ground for the visitors in recent years, as the Cityzens lost there last season and dropped points the year before, but Unai Emery's team are coming off the back of a disappointing defeat of their own.

A sloppy performance against Nottingham Forest last weekend, when they conceded twice after the 86th minute to lose 2-1, cost them a place in the top four and ended a run of three straight victories. Emery will demand a response from his players and welcoming a wounded Man City side is the perfect chance to bounce back.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Man City on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Man City?

Aston Villa v Man City will take place on Saturday 21st December 2024.

Aston Villa v Man City kick-off time

Aston Villa v Man City will kick off at 12:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Man City on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 11am.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Man City online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Aston Villa v Man City on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

