Aston Villa are back at Villa Park on Thursday for their much-discussed Europa League tie with Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

Ad

The decision to ban the visiting team's supporters has sparked debate in recent weeks but now the attention turns to the football.

Villa will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Europa League after losing away at Go Ahead Eagles in late October.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv are 32nd in the League Phase table, 22 places below their hosts, after making a winless start to their European campaign.

However, the visitors are a point off the top of the table in the Ligat HaAl and have won three in a row in the Israeli top tier.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv?

Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv will take place on Thursday 6th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv kick-off time

Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv will kick off at 8pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7:45pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel-Aviv odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (2/9) Draw (11/2) Maccabi Tel-Aviv (8/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.