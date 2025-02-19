A win would be the perfect start to what is a pivotal week in their pursuit of a 20th top-flight title – with Liverpool set to face Man City at the Etihad on Sunday and then host Newcastle at Anfield next week.

Unai Emery's Villa have taken points off the Reds twice in the last two seasons, but the rescheduled game comes at a bad time for the hosts, who could be without up to seven players – with concerns over Boubacar Kamara, Pau Torres, Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Ross Barkley, Amadou Onana and Leon Bailey.

Their 1-1 draw against 10-player Ipswich at the weekend means it's now four Premier League games without a win for the Villans, who are down to ninth and have seen their hopes of another Champions League finish dented by injuries.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Liverpool?

Aston Villa v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 19th February 2025.

Aston Villa v Liverpool kick-off time

Aston Villa v Liverpool will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

