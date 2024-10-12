Villa may argue they have been better than their solitary point suggests, and there were certainly positives to take from their 1-0 defeat to Chelsea and 2-2 draw against Tottenham, while they beat Crystal Palace in the League Cup, but last weekend's 4-2 loss at the hands of Brighton will have stung.

It's a more concerning story for Leicester, who battled for a 1-1 draw away at Liverpool in their opener and can take some pride from their 1-0 loss to Arsenal a week later.

However, they have since been beaten on penalties by Championship side Bristol City in the League Cup and handed newly-promoted Crystal Palace their first ever WSL victory last weekend in a concerning defeat that continues their own winless run.

You have to look back to March for their last competitive victory, and back to February since they won in the league - something they'll be desperate to put right in the West Midlands this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Leicester?

Aston Villa v Leicester will take place on Sunday 13th October 2024.

Aston Villa v Leicester kick-off time

Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on the Women's Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Leicester online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Aston Villa v Leicester on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Leicester odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (8/15) Draw (31/10) Leicester (4/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

