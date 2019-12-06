Vardy has scored in seven consecutive games and is fast-approaching the all-time Premier League record, set by himself, which stands at 11.

Villa have experienced mixed fortunes lately following a tough spell of fixtures but will be determined to push Leicester every inch of the way.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Aston Villa v Leicester game on TV and online.

What time is Aston Villa v Leicester?

Aston Villa v Leicester will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 8th December 2019.

How to watch Aston Villa v Leicester on TV and live stream

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Main Event (from 2:00pm) or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

Leicester are defending better than any team in the Premier League right now, and they’re ruthless enough in attack to bury teams at will.

They’ve won 2-0 in four of their last five matches since smashing Southampton 9-0 at St Mary’s.

They will expect another strong effort here, though Villa will be a more stern test for the Foxes than Brighton, Everton and Watford have in recent weeks.

Prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Leicester