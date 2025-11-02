Aston Villa host Everton at Villa Park on Sunday as the Women's Super League returns after the international break.

Ad

The hosts have been hard to beat this term, with their only defeat coming against leaders Chelsea, but have struggled to find the killer blow in games.

They're eighth in the WSL as a result, with a game in hand over the teams above them, and will be eyeing a second victory of the season against the Toffees.

The international break came at a good time for Everton, who have endured a difficult run since their opening weekend win over Liverpool.

Brian Sorensen's side have lost four of their last five games – with only their Merseyside rivals and West Ham, who are both yet to win a point this season, below them in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Everton on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Aston Villa v Everton?

Aston Villa v Everton will take place on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Everton kick-off time

Aston Villa v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports+ from 12pm.

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on the BBC Red Button from 11:45am.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Everton online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer and on YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Aston Villa v Everton on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Aston Villa v Everton odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Aston Villa (13/20) Draw (3/1) Everton (10/3)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.