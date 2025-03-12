Leon Bailey and Maxim de Cuyper traded early strikes before Brandon Mechele's late own goal and substitute Marco Asensio's penalty secured victory for Villa and put them on the brink of the quarter-finals.

A brilliant week for the Premier League outfit continued on their return to domestic action as Ollie Watkins's second-half effort bagged all three points at Brentford on Saturday.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, bounced back from their European disappointment by beating local rivals Cercle Brugge to seal derby honours at the weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Club Brugge on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Club Brugge?

Aston Villa v Club Brugge will take place on Wednesday 12th March 2025.

Aston Villa v Club Brugge kick-off time

Aston Villa v Club Brugge will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Club Brugge on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Club Brugge online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Aston Villa v Club Brugge on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

