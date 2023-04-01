That 2-0 loss has left the Blues a point off the top and blown the race for the title wide open – with just three points separating the league's top four teams.

Chelsea will look to bounce back from last weekend's disappointing defeat at the hands of Women's Super League title rivals Man City when they face Aston Villa at the Bescot Stadium on Sunday evening.

With Man Utd playing on Saturday and Arsenal facing Man City in Sunday's lunchtime game, Emma Hayes's side are likely to be playing catch-up by the time they kick off.

Chelsea will need to forget about their title rivals and focus their full attention on their hosts, however, as Villa have been hugely impressive this season.

The visitors looked weary away at Man City last weekend and will need to raise their game against the WSL's fifth-placed side, who head into the game on a four-game winning run.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Chelsea on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Aston Villa v Chelsea?

Aston Villa v Chelsea will take place on Sunday 2nd April 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Chelsea kick-off time

Aston Villa v Chelsea will kick off at 6:45pm.

There are plenty of matches on the Premier League TV schedule this week.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Chelsea on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Chelsea online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Listen to Aston Villa v Chelsea on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Aston Villa v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Aston Villa (TBC) Draw (TBC) Chelsea (TBC)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.