Aston Villa host Brentford at Villa Park on Sunday, with Unai Emery's side looking to pile more pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners' lead was cut to four points last weekend, which leaves title rivals Villa and Man City snapping at their heels.

The hosts have bolstered their attacking ranks by re-signing striker Tammy Abraham, who could make his debut against the Bees.

Keith Andrews will want to see a response from Brentford when they make the trip to Birmingham, having lost back-to-back games.

The West Londoners are part of the pack jostling for the European spots in the Premier League in what has been hugely impressive campaign so far.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Aston Villa v Brentford on TV and online.

When is Aston Villa v Brentford?

Aston Villa v Brentford will take place on Sunday 1st February 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Aston Villa v Brentford kick-off time

Aston Villa v Brentford will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Aston Villa v Brentford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 12:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Aston Villa v Brentford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Aston Villa v Brentford on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

